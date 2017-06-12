Southwick Police investigating damages to tree service

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – A tree contractor reported to Southwick Police last week that some of their equipment had been damaged. Tree 413, who has a location on 642 College HWY, said they had damages to their electrical wiring and brake lines to one of their trucks after an employee went to start the truck.

Owner Joseph Alexopoulos reported that the incident could have occurred on Tuesday night however, Southwick Police Lt. Kevin Bishop said that he believes the damages could have happened on either Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning.

According to Bishop, Alexopoulos is tallying up the damages and it could be up to $50,000.

Alexopoulos commented that he believes a competitor is trying to shut down his business. On the Tree 413 Facebook Page, the company said they will give a cash reward to anyone that gives information that leads to an arrest.

Lt. Bishop said that the incident is under investigation. There will be more updates on this story if further information in the investigation is revealed.

