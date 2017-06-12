Sewer replacement projects expected to cause traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just about everywhere you turn in western Massachusetts, you’re running into a construction project.

Drivers can expect delays in Chicopee, along Burnett Road near the Ludlow line.

Construction workers are putting in a new water main. Traffic backups are likely all week and then again at the end of the month.

In Springfield, sewer pipes are being replaced, shutting down Walnut Street between Alden Street and Florence Street.

Construction is great for jobs, but can be a headache for drivers. “A lot of people got to get to work,” Charlie Robles said. “So if they don’t leave early, they get there late. And to just get around town, so many detours, it is a pain in the butt.”

Chicopee has several construction projects going on this month.

Drivers who want to see where and when they may hit traffic delays can check here.