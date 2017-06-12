Road washed out by Irene re-opened, 6 years later

SAVOY, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts road washed out by the remnants of Hurricane Irene nearly six years ago has finally reopened.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Black Brook Road in Savoy, population 700, reopened last week after a years-long battle with federal and state officials over the cost.

The cost of repairs to the road washed out in August 2011 was first pegged at $1.6 million by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The final cost for the 1.3-mile stretch of road ended up being about $7 million.

Highway Superintendent Daniel LaBonte says before the storm about 80 vehicles a day used the road. The closing forced drivers to take detours of up to 45 minutes.

Town officials say reopening the road was critical to reducing emergency vehicle response times.

