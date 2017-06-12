Record-breaking heat possible Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may have taken a while to get here, but summer-like temperatures are back in western Massachusetts! A very warm weekend will be followed by a hot start to the work week, with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s!

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei says that we have a good chance of beating our June 12 temperature record of 94 degrees, which was set on this day back in 1949.

Along with the heat, there will be a lot of humidity, and that humidity will continue into the overnight hours, even as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Here are a few things to keep in mind during this hot, muggy weather:

Stay hydrated Keep an eye on elderly relatives or neighbors Take it slow, especially when outdoors. Find shade when needed. Get outdoor activities done in the morning Keep air conditioners running



