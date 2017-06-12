Record-breaking heat possible Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may have taken a while to get here, but summer-like temperatures are back in western Massachusetts! A very warm weekend will be followed by a hot start to the work week, with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s!
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei says that we have a good chance of beating our June 12 temperature record of 94 degrees, which was set on this day back in 1949.
Along with the heat, there will be a lot of humidity, and that humidity will continue into the overnight hours, even as temperatures drop into the 60s.
Here are a few things to keep in mind during this hot, muggy weather:
- Stay hydrated
- Keep an eye on elderly relatives or neighbors
- Take it slow, especially when outdoors. Find shade when needed.
- Get outdoor activities done in the morning
- Keep air conditioners running
