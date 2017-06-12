Psychiatrist says woman convinced boyfriend to kill himself on anti-depressant Celexa

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III.

Associated Press Published:
Michelle Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A psychiatrist says a Massachusetts woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself when they were teenagers was on medication that impairs the ability to be empathetic.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages. They say she told Roy to “get back in” his truck when he became frightened while trying to kill himself with carbon monoxide.

Carter’s lawyer has argued that Roy had attempted suicide previously and made his own decision to take his own life.
Dr. Peter Breggin testified Monday that Carter was taking Celexa, an anti-depressant targeting the brain’s frontal lobe, which controls decision-making and empathy.

