Possible new development in Molly Bish murder case

The search has never stopped for a suspect in a white car

By Published:

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A possible development in the 17-year-old murder case of Warren life-guard Molly Bish. Family members are hopeful they could find a key piece of evidence, a mysterious white car.

Molly Bish was 17-years-old when she was abducted from her life-guard post on Comins Pond in Warren, 17 years ago.

Her mother saw a man sitting in a white car when she dropped Molly off that fateful day. The search has never stopped for the suspect or that white car.

Molly’s sister, Heather Bish, told 22News a private investigator has developed information which they plan to act on.

Heather said a technician will deploy a “ground-penetrating radar” on private property in an undisclosed location in Worcester County.

They want to see if a car is buried on that property.

22news is following this story, and will post any new information.

