Police: Woman arrested for heroin gave false name, said she had gone to mall

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield police say that a woman they pulled over told an officer that she had just driven from the Holyoke Mall, when in reality, she went to the city to buy heroin.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, Ashley Hawthorne of Brattleboro, Vermont is now facing a variety of drug charges following her arrest on Routes 5 and 10 early Sunday morning.

Police say that the officer pulled Hawthorne over shortly after midnight, after noticing that her car had a headlight dangling from the body of the vehicle. Neither Hawthorne nor her passenger had an ID on them, and she allegedly gave police a false name- identifying herself using a friend’s name. It turned out that friend had a suspended driver’s license.

Hawthorne allegedly told the officer that she had been driving back from the Holyoke Mall, which made the officer suspicious, given that the mall closes long before midnight, and she admitted to no other stops. Police say that she later admitted to going to Holyoke with the purpose of buying heroin.

Further investigation led to the discovery of two bundles of heroin, some crack cocaine, some Adderall, and 81 pills inside a clonazepam bottle. While being booked in jail, four more bundles of heroin were allegedly found inside of Hawthorne’s body.

When police were able to determine her identity, they found that Hawthorne had warrants for her arrest on heroin charges out of Holyoke and Northampton District Courts.

She was held on $10,000 bail, and will be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court.