Pet Corner: Gizmo

Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society Published:
Gizmo

Name: Gizmo
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 6 years old
Gender: Male
Color: Brown

Background
Meet Gizmo! This friendly fellow lived in a household with a toddler and an older child and loves kids. Gizmo likes other dogs, but we’re not sure if he has lived with a kitty (we can check that). Gizmo has learned how to sit, come and stay and he’s a 4-star snuggler… he LOVES to curl up with his person/people and be adored. If you haven’t had a dog before, he’s perfect for you, he makes it easy!  Come meet Gizmo in our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Gizmo >>

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Dog Training in Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers
The following classes are starting up in the next few weeks. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html to see listings for all upcoming sessions:

  • Puppy Kindergarten – starts July 11 at 6pm in Springfield
  • Basic Manners for Dogs – starts July 11 at 7:15pm in Springfield
  • Basic Manners Dog Training – starts July 15 at 10:15am in Leverett
  • Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 11:15 in Leverett
  • Basic Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 2pm in Springfield  

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.

