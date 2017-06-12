Pet Corner: Gizmo

Name: Gizmo
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 6 years old
Gender: Male
Color: Brown
Background
Meet Gizmo! This friendly fellow lived in a household with a toddler and an older child and loves kids. Gizmo likes other dogs, but we’re not sure if he has lived with a kitty (we can check that). Gizmo has learned how to sit, come and stay and he’s a 4-star snuggler… he LOVES to curl up with his person/people and be adored. If you haven’t had a dog before, he’s perfect for you, he makes it easy! Come meet Gizmo in our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.
Events/Other Topics
Dakin Dog Training in Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers
The following classes are starting up in the next few weeks. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html to see listings for all upcoming sessions:
- Puppy Kindergarten – starts July 11 at 6pm in Springfield
- Basic Manners for Dogs – starts July 11 at 7:15pm in Springfield
- Basic Manners Dog Training – starts July 15 at 10:15am in Leverett
- Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 11:15 in Leverett
- Basic Manners for Adult Dogs – starts July 15 at 2pm in Springfield
For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.