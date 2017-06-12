Painted pianos on Main Street in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Downtown Springfield is about to get a little more musical!

The Springfield Central Cultural District installed three pianos on Main Street in the metro center of Springfield.

Today a ribbon cutting was held at the Shops at Marketplace. The pianos were painted by local artists through a grant from the Springfield Cultural Council and then donated by the Springfield Community Music School.

The goal is to encourage pedestrian activity in the area.

Morgan Drewniany, Executive Director at the Springfield Central Cultural District says, “we’re just inviting folks over the summer to stop by and play them on their lunch break or on a quick walk, or if they’re just feeling inspired. But we’ll also be hiring musicians throughout the summer to play during lunchtimes.”

The project is similar to the “Play Me, I’m Yours” piano artwork by British artist Luke Jerram. Through his project, more than 1,500 pianos have been placed in 50 cities worldwide.

The pianos in Springfield are expected to remain in place through mid-September.