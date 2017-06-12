More than 150 West Springfield residents without power

Crews are making repairs on site

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 150 people have been in the dark in West Springfield for the last two and a half hours.

West Springfield Police Officer Lance Stowell told 22News, a truck took down a pole and some wires on Bliss Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

The Eversource Outage Map indicates 162 customers are without power.

Officer Stowell said that part of Bliss Street is a Commercial zone.

Eversource crews are on site making repairs.

No word on when the power will be restored.

