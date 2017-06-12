Man’s body washed up on Salisbury Beach

It's too early to determine whether the body is a boater who went missing last week.

Associated Press Published:

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A body has washed up on a Massachusetts shore in front of beachgoers.

The Essex County district attorney’s office says police were called to Salisbury Beach on Monday morning.

Joseph Ranagan tells The Daily News of Newburyport he was playing football about 15 yards from the shore when he saw what looked like a body floating a few yards away. He says he grabbed ahold of the corpse and began bringing it back to the beach before calling for help.

Detective Keith Forget says it’s too early to determine whether the body is a boater who went missing last week.

