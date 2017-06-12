Man found guilty of killing wife in 1995 murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man charged with killing his wife and dumping her body at Tolland State Forest more than 20 years ago, has been found guilty.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Robert Honsch was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday.

In October of 1995, the body of Honsch’s wife, Marcia, was found by a hiker at the entrance to Tolland State Forest. The body of his 16 year-old daughter, Elizabeth, was found behind a mini-mall in New Britain, Connecticut. He is charged with murder in Connecticut for Elizabeth’s killing, and will face trial there as well.

The bodies of both Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch had gone unidentified for years, in large part because there were no missing persons reports filed regarding them, and neither woman had any identification on her person.

In the years following the killings, Robert Honsch had been living in Ohio under an assumed name. He had remarried and had children.

Honsch will be sentenced on Monday afternoon. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Related Coverage: