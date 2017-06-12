Man arrested after 60-mile police chase from N.H. into Mass.

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island man is under arrest after he allegedly fled from police who were trying to pull him over and leading them on a chase that crossed from New Hampshire into Massachusetts.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, troopers tried to stop a stolen Nissan sedan on I-89 in the town of Warner around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Gregory Coffey of Providence, didn’t stop and fled onto I-93, heading South. Troopers said they believed he was armed and possibly intoxicated.

Police used spike strips near Exit 3 in Nashua, which damaged the car’s tires but didn’t stop it; police said Coffey got off the highway, driving on a rim, and continued on surface streets into Massachusetts.

Another spike strip finally stopped the car just over the Chelmsford town line and Coffey was arrested. Coffey had traveled about 60 miles since police first tried to stop him.

Chelmsford police said that Coffey “was suffering from what were determined to be self-inflicted lacerations” and was taken to the hospital for injuries that first responders deemed to be serious.

According to Chelmsford police, Coffey is wanted as a fugitive from justice in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and for a domestic violence incident in Hartford, Vermont. He’s also charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, operating recklessly to endanger, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and giving a false name to police.

There’s no word if a weapon was recovered.

He is being held until his arraignment.