Jerry Remy battling cancer for the 5th time

BOSTON (WPRI) — Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is reportedly battling cancer again.

Remy, who began working as a color analyst for NESN in 1988, announced his diagnosis on Twitter Monday.

Remy said treatment for the disease would start in two weeks, which would reportedly include surgery.

“I’m very fortunate. It’s very localized it hasn’t spread, and the surgery will remove the cancerous tumor and then things will be fine,” Remy told WCVB-TV on Monday. “I’ve been fortunate to have this caught five times—and early—so it hasn’t been that bad.”

Remy told WCVB-TV that he hopes to resume calling games for NESN after the All-Star break in July.

A native of Fall River, Remy was a star second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.