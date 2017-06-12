Jerry Remy battling cancer for the 5th time

Ian Opaluch, WPRI Published:
jerry remy red sox
Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli, left, shakes hands with former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels Hall of Fame second baseman and current Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is reportedly battling cancer again.

Remy, who began working as a color analyst for NESN in 1988, announced his diagnosis on Twitter Monday.

Remy said treatment for the disease would start in two weeks, which would reportedly include surgery.

“I’m very fortunate. It’s very localized it hasn’t spread, and the surgery will remove the cancerous tumor and then things will be fine,” Remy told WCVB-TV on Monday. “I’ve been fortunate to have this caught five times—and early—so it hasn’t been that bad.”

Remy told WCVB-TV that he hopes to resume calling games for NESN after the All-Star break in July.

A native of Fall River, Remy was a star second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s