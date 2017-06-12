Hundreds lost power after transformer fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 Eversource customers lost power Monday night after a transformer fire on Old Farm Road.

“The transformer blew!” Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News.

The malfunction took place near 236 Old Farm Road at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Old Farm Road was closed, according to Captain Strempek.

The Eversource Outage Map indicated that 225 Eversource customers were without electrical power at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Captain Strempek said Old Farm Road is a one-way residential street used as a cut through between Wilbraham Road and Parker Street. It’s located in the Sixteen Acres section of the city.

No one was hurt.

Springfield Fire and Eversource crews were on site.

