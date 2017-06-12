Holyoke firefighters working on fire in Ashley Reservoir

A majority of the fire has been put out

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is working to put out a brush fire in Ashley Reservoir.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Fire Department, workers of the Holyoke Water Works called the fire in at 12:40 p.m., Monday.

The fire was just off the railroad tracks that separate Ashley Reservoir from the Bear Hole Watershed and ran for about half a mile.

Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

A majority of the fire has been put out and firefighters are still working to put out the brush fire.

22News will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

