Easthampton woman pleas not guilty to misleading officers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman pleaded not guilty on three counts of misleading a police officer or other person, Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire District Attorney says, 42-year-old Laura Reilly of Berkley Street, was released on a $1,500 bail, after appearing in front of a judge at the Berkshire Superior Court.

According to the DA, Reilly allegedly provided misleading information to State Police Detectives while they investigated the disappearance of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer.

Ringer has been missing from her Clarksburg home since March 2.