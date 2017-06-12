Easthampton woman pleas not guilty to misleading officers

Reilley was released on $1,500 bail

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman pleaded not guilty on three counts of misleading a police officer or other person, Monday afternoon.

The Berkshire District Attorney says, 42-year-old Laura Reilly of Berkley Street, was released on a $1,500 bail, after appearing in front of a judge at the Berkshire Superior Court.

According to the DA, Reilly allegedly provided misleading information to State Police Detectives while they investigated the disappearance of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer.

Ringer has been missing from her Clarksburg home since March 2.

