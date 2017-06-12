Cooling centers and ways to avoid heat exhaustion in oppressive heat

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been waiting for this summer-like weather for months, but with it comes some dangers, especially for the most vulnerable among us. That includes the elderly, the very young, those with heart conditions, thyroid disease or respiratory illnesses.

The City of Springfield announced the opening of cooling centers across the city for Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13. Click here for times and locations.

22News is working for you with some advice to stay smart and cool in the heat. We spoke with West Springfield’s Director of Public Health, Jeanne Galloway. She said that on days with 90 degree heat and humidity, it’s important to plan your day ahead. Here are some things to keep in mind:

If you’re going for a walk outside, choose to do so in the early morning hours or at night, when the temperatures are cooler.

If you work outdoors, take a break every hour in the shade.

Keep drinking water throughout the day.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which counter efforts to stay hydrated.

Galloway said some signs of heat exhaustion include a rapid pulse, excessive sweating and dizziness. You will want to tend to this immediately before it turns into heat stroke, which needs medical attention.

In West Springfield, one popular cooling center was the Senior Center. Folks without air conditioning in their homes were finding relief there, while drinking ice cold water. Volunteers for Meals on Wheels were at the West Springfield Senior Center, preparing meals for those who aren’t able to leave their homes. The volunteers said on hot days like this, they check in with the customers to make sure they have ways of staying cool. If not, they’ll find help for them.