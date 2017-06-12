CO cremation service’s registration suspended, following MA complaints

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Colorado-based online cremation service has had its registration suspended, after Massachusetts officials complained to authorities in that state.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Division of Professional Licensure, Heritage Cremation Providers allegedly took payment for cremation and transport services from Massachusetts residents, and had the work performed by registered funeral directors in Massachusetts. The problem is that any company that accepts payment has to be registered in Massachusetts, and Heritage Cremation is not registered in any state except for Colorado.

The Division of Professional Licensure sent a cease-and-desist notice to Heritage Cremation last month, and filed official complaints with Colorado officials.

According to the release, the Colorado Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration ultimately found that Heritage Cremation was conducting unregistered cremation practices in 11 states, and that 30 complaints had been filed with the Federal Trade Commission.

You can always find out whether a funeral or cremation service is properly licensed in Massachusetts by clicking on the “Check a License” link at mass.gov/dpl.