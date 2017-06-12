Chicopee police looking for car break-in suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for two suspects who broke into a car on Plainfield Street on June 6.

According to the Chicopee Police Department Facebook page, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of 45 Plainfield Street around 4:45 a.m. on bicycles.

Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the suspects checked car doors until finding one that was open and went through it. They fled without taking anything.

If you can identify the suspects in the video, you are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730.