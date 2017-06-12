Agawam cop accused of stealing $10,000 expected back in court Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Police Officer Gary Nardi is scheduled to return to court Monday for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 from the police union.

Nardi denied those allegations and pleaded not guilty back in January. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place in Hampden Superior Court on Monday.

Nardi is free on his own recognizance, but was ordered to surrender his passport and not have contact with three members of the police union.

He served as treasurer of the Agawam Police Patrolman’s Association from 2011 to 2016, which is when he allegedly used three different schemes to steal money from the union. According to the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, Nardi allegedly stole money through unauthorized ATM transactions, used union money to pay his own bills without authorization, and wrote checks to himself from the union’s bank account without authorization.

Nardi has been on paid administrative leave since May of 2016, when the Attorney General’s office named him as a suspect.

In a statement, Attorney General Maura Healey said:

“We allege that this police officer abused his position as union treasurer, by stealing funds in order to pay his personal bills […] We will prosecute those who abuse their position of trust for personal profit.”