18th Annual Golf Tournament held in honor of slain Holyoke officer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Hundreds of people continue to honor the memory of a slain Holyoke Police Officer nearly two decades after his murder.

About 260 golfers teed off in the 18th Annual John DiNapoli Memorial Golf Tournament at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

DiNapoli was killed in the line of duty in December of 1999.

His daughter, JoBeth Woodward, told 22News that his family started the golf tournament to honor not only her dad’s love for the game, but also his love for the children of Holyoke.

It’s a true testament to him and what a great person he was,” Woodward said. “Over the years we’ve raised over $500,000 for the kids of Holyoke; so we’re going to keep going. As long as people want to keep coming out and golfing with us and remembering my dad, we’re going to be here.”

DiNapoli’s son, Andy, followed in his father’s footsteps.

He joined the Holyoke Police Department in the year following his father’s death and was recently promoted to Sergeant.