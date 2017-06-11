Victim of deadly Turnpike rollover identified

State Police are still looking into what caused the deadly accident

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: Joscelyn Donovan

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have now confirmed the identity of a woman killed when a car rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike, near the Ludlow Plaza Saturday.

58-year-old Mildred Collins of Worcester was killed instantly when she and another passenger were thrown out of the overturned SUV.

The other passenger and the driver of the westbound car were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Police are still looking into what caused the deadly accident.

Read More: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash in Ludlow

