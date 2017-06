WLIBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News in Wilbraham of a serious accident on Stony Hill Road.

Wilbraham Police Captain Robert Zollo told 22News two people were injured just before 10:00 p.m Sunday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. It’s not clear what caused the accident but as you can see, the SUV crashed head on into a large tree.

The Wilbraham Fire Department assisted in the rescue.

Part of the road is closed.