Thieves take from unlocked cars overnight in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars in at least two West Springfield neighborhoods were broken into overnight by thieves, who didn’t have to try very hard. The owners left their car doors unlocked. 22News spoke with people who wonder why anyone would leave their car unlocked overnight.

In one West Springfield residential neighborhood, six cars had been illegally entered, according to West Springfield Police Sgt. Brian Pomeroy. Luckily for the owners, they didn’t leave anything of value in their unlocked cars.

Residents called police about 4 a.m. Sunday morning when they saw strangers getting into their cars.

The West Springfield car break-ins came on the heels of a significant series of entering unlocked cars in the eastern Hampden County town of Holland.

Police in both communities told 22News that this should serve as a reminder to always lock your car. The world has changed considerably since the days when people could safely forget to lock their car doors.