The Joker Six Flags ride experienced problems

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England in Agawam experienced a problem with one of their rides Sunday.

Eight people were on The Joker rollercoaster at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon when it had trouble getting up the lift hill.

Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath told 22News ride operators reset the controls and the ride returned to the dock where guests were able to get off safely.

McGrath said they closed the ride for a full inspection after the incident. No emergency crews needed to be called.