“The Grand Tour” host Richard Hammond involved in serious car crash

(NBC) – Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon’s car-themed show “The Grand Tour,” escaped serious injury after a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.
The 47-year-old was on a practice run for a race in an electric car when he crashed. Officials said Hammond was airlifted to the hospital with a fractured knee.
The car was reduced to a twisted, blackened mass after it crashed and caught fire. The show said in a statement that Hammond was able to climb out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.
Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.
The trio are the former hosts of the BBC show “Top Gear.” On September 20th, 2006, Hammond was involved in a serious crash while filming “Top Gear,” in which the rocket-powered car he was driving crashed into a ditch at over 230 miles per hour, nearly killing him.