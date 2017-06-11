“The Grand Tour” host Richard Hammond involved in serious car crash

(NBC) – Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon’s car-themed show “The Grand Tour,” escaped serious injury after a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.

The 47-year-old was on a practice run for a race in an electric car when he crashed. Officials said Hammond was airlifted to the hospital with a fractured knee.

Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017

The car was reduced to a twisted, blackened mass after it crashed and caught fire. The show said in a statement that Hammond was able to climb out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.

Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

The trio are the former hosts of the BBC show “Top Gear.” On September 20th, 2006, Hammond was involved in a serious crash while filming “Top Gear,” in which the rocket-powered car he was driving crashed into a ditch at over 230 miles per hour, nearly killing him.

Video from @richardhammond direct from his hospital bed: https://t.co/lAHxpFnQTP — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 11, 2017