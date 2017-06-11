State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration says it is providing 10 community health centers in Massachusetts with doses of the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

The Republican says it’s part of a push to expand access to nalaxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, to health care workers who are on the “front lines” of the opioid abuse crisis in Massachusetts.

The health centers are located in Boston, Brockton, Lowell, Springfield and on Cape Cod. Each will receive 260 doses of Narcan worth a total of $100,000. The centers were chosen because of their participation in the GE Foundation’s substance abuse initiative called SUSTAIN.

The state says more than 56,000 people statewide are currently trained to administer the drug.