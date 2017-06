SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A parachute accident in northern Connecticut has taken the life of a Springfield man.

62-year-old James Handsman died after a rough landing at Ellington airport. That’s according to our sister station WTNH.

Handsman suffered serious injuries during the parachute landing.

Ellington is just a few miles from the western Massachusetts line.

