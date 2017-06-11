Springfield citizens hold march against violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield neighborhood organization known as Campaign Nonviolence couldn’t have picked a more somber time for one of their frequent marches for non-violence.

The march came on the heels of deadly violence that occurred just one week ago. Concerned citizens were joined by the clergy and police officers. Displayed prominently were signs with the names of people who had died a violent death in the city, as they marched from St. John’s Congregation church on Union Street.

Patrick Murray, who lives in the neighborhood told 22News it’s his responsibility to march and be heard. Patrick said, “My wife and I lived in the city for the past fourteen years. We live right down the street, we are often in the midst of some of the violence that goes on in the city, with an eye towards bringing peace to our city. We walk seven times a year in the neighborhood. We lift up the names of people who have died violent deaths, including our police officers who are always at risk.”

These men and women, devoted to non-violence, intend to continue their periodic demonstrations to acknowledge the causes of violence including drugs, poverty and domestic violence.

They’ll be back during the summer, hoping there won’t be any additional victims for them to mourn.