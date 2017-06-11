Second annual Barks and Brews held in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dogs nearly outnumbered their owner’s during today’s second annual Barks and Brews in Easthampton.

They’re all supporters of the Dakin Humane society shelters in Springfield and Leverett.

Sunday’s sold out event was expected to raise at least $25,000 for the Dakin shelters.

Deb O’Brien told 22News, “Well it’s always good to come out and support the Dakin animal society and it’s obviously a very nice fundraiser and all the vendors supporting the shelter anyway you can and a change to bring the dogs out.”

The four legged guests steered clear of the beer, since their only reason for being there was to widen their social circles.

Last year’s inaugural fundraiser was so successful the barks and brews shows every sign of becoming an annual event.