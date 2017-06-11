Residents in western Massachusetts try to find ways to stay cool from the heat

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ready or not, it’s about to feel like July for the next couple of days. 22News is working for you with how people plan to stay cool during this hot time.

Some people got their run or walk in early Sunday morning before it got too hot. From feeling like early April just about a week ago, western Massachusetts will be feeling like July for a short period of time.

Susan O’Neill, from Leeds, said “I miss the transition from the cold to the hot. I like the ‘in between’ so I’m getting prepared for it. I like the heat, I like the feel of the warm of the sun but I miss the transition time.”

A Bermuda High will be off the coast and the Jet Stream, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that helps control the weather back down here on Earth, will be above New England. This will act as an open door allowing warm air from the south to come up north.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the 90s, which could bring a potential heat wave Sunday through Tuesday. A heat wave is three back-to-back days of 90 degrees or above. Western Massachusetts could also tie or break some record high temperatures. On top of the heat, it will also be humid.

Joan Thompson, from Massachusetts, told 22News, “I love getting out early to walk, and so we had a plan to come out very early to beat the heat, and it’s just nice to be outside.”

Whether you will be playing tennis or gardening outside, get your activities done early in the morning before it gets too hot. Do not push yourself in the heat. It’s important to know your body, and when you need a break, take one. Air conditioners will be needed over the next couple of days, and make sure you are staying hydrated.

Looks like we will see a break from the heat during the middle of next week.