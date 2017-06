CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center Sunday, after colliding with a deer in Charlemont.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan said the 43-year-old biker collided with a deer near 245 Main Street in Charlemont around 1:20 p.m.

Sullivan said the biker was conscious when he was being taken by the helicopter.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.