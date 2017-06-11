Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother

It was a rare, emotional moment in the delivery room at a Mississippi hospital on Tuesday.

“I started crying because I thought I wasn’t going to get to see him be born, because I was too short,” said Jacee Dellapena, the 12-year-old daughter of the woman giving birth.

Jacee wanted to be part of the action, and got a lot more than she asked for.

“Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?'” explained Jacee’s mother. “And I said ‘What? No!'”

That definitely wasn’t part of Dede Carraway’s original birth plan, but she went with it.

And her 12-year-old daughter got the experience of a lifetime.

Dede says Dr. Wolf asked Jacee if she wanted to deliver the baby herself and suit up like the doctors and she excitedly agreed. The doctor guided Jacee’s hands throughout the whole birth, helping her do everything.

“I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out….I was like, wow, like I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is is the real deal. I was really nervous,” said Jacee.

She even got to cut the umbilical cord while the baby’s father stood by and captured the special moment on camera.

Dede says Jacee wanted to be in the room a couple of years ago when her middle son was born, but because of her age her parents decided against it.

This being the family’s last born child, they decided Jacee was ready to be in the room during the delivery. Little did they know she would want to jump right in front of the action and actually deliver the baby herself.

Dede says the epidural wasn’t working, and she was in agony. But getting to watch her daughter help deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway made the pain more than worth it.

“Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. I’m about to cry now! It was just a good moment for me,” said the new mother.

“I was nervous that I was gonna mess up or tear her or something, but it was the best moment of my life,” added Jacee.

Jacee had plans to be a veterinarian, but her mom says she bets the 12-year-old starts thinking about a career as an OBGYN.

She says this was a special moment they will never forget.

