Man dies after being sucked under street sweeper

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (CNN / WJXT) – Jacksonville police were called to the parking lot behind the McDonald’s at Loretto Road and San Jose Blvd early Saturday morning, before most of the businesses were open in the Mandarin South shopping plaza.

A street sweeper had apparently driven over a man. Police believe the victim was the operator, and that he was trying to remove something from under the vehicle.

Jay Maust, who works nearby, showed up shortly afterward. Seeing this scene hit him personally. “I own a roofing company, and to see these kind of things happen, it’s horrific. It’s awful. God, I just can’t believe it. It’s safety, safety, safety first for us. All the time. Protecting our guys, protecting our employees. Making sure they understand what the safety rules are. And I just wonder if he misunderstood what he was doing or thought he could get whatever it was out. It’s just so sad. It’s horrible, horrible.”

As the day went on, police worked to get in touch with both the man’s family and his employer, in order to break the horrifying news.

Police are also trying to gather information on how this happened. Sgt. Mark Musser of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, “Businesses in the area have some surveillance. We’ll be reviewing that to see exactly what occurred. No foul play, it just appears to be a terrible accident at this point.”

Police have not released the name of the victim or his employer.