Local police cruisers take part in Special Olympics convoy

Special Olympics presented medals to the winners of this year’s competition

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts police departments are proud of their participation in the 10th annual Special Olympics cruiser convoy this weekend.

More than 100 police departments took the Massachusetts Turnpike to their Harvard University destination. That’s where Special Olympics presented medals to the winners of this year’s competition.

