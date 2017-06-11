Local police cruisers take part in Special Olympics convoy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts police departments are proud of their participation in the 10th annual Special Olympics cruiser convoy this weekend.
More than 100 police departments took the Massachusetts Turnpike to their Harvard University destination. That’s where Special Olympics presented medals to the winners of this year’s competition.
Related Special Olympics Coverage:
- Special Olympics athletes take the gold when it comes to sportsmanship
- Special Olympics league championship in Holyoke