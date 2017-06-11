Large turnout for JERICHO benefit concert in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A large crowd showed their support Sunday for a non-profit that works with children and adults who have disabilities.

JERICHO supporters turned out in large numbers for the benefit concert on the agency’s grounds on Route Five, Northampton Street.

Dina Edwards of Springfield, who works at JERICHO, told 22News, she’s gratified by this show of support from the community. Dina said, “I’m a physical therapist. I’m working with young children so an event like this means so much. There’s so much we can do for the community and to be able to do. This beautiful site, and donating to our kids, is just a wonderful thing.”

The children and adults who benefit from JERICHO services all have special needs or disabilities.