House fire in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News of a house fire at 85 Hayden Avenue, in the McKnight neighborhood of Springfield.

Hayden Avenue is off of Burr Street and State Street.

Springfield Firefighters were called there shortly before 5:30 P.M. for a fire in this single family home.

According to public property records this is a three bed, two bathroom Victorian home that was built in 1897.

22News is working to get you information on if anyone was hurt or inside the home when the fire started and what caused it.