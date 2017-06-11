Frozen chicken cutlets being recalled, may contain milk

By Associated Press Published: Updated:
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A food processing company with plants in New York and Arizona is recalling 294,744 pounds of frozen chicken cutlets because the labels don’t say the breading may contain milk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of Gourmet Boutique LLC chicken products on Friday.

The USDA says the frozen cutlets are being recalled because the labels don’t indicate that the breading may contain milk, a known allergen.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the cutlets.

The products that are subject to recall bear the numbers P-18799 or P-32107 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

