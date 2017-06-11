Decapitated head found on front steps of home

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department began an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning where a decapitated unidentified male was found.

According to the JPD, at approximately 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call on 1536 Deer Park Street. Officers found the head of a black male on the front steps of the residence.

Homicide #28, unidentified BM head located on front porch of 1536 Deer Park St. Cause of death at this time appears to be severance. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

JPD on scene of "suspicious death" investigation, 1500 blk. Deer Park St. Decapitated unidentified male located. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

The remains of the body have yet to be uncovered. Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Neighbors also reported hearing gunfire Friday evening. Any relation between these events has yet to be confirmed.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, this is the 28th homicide to occur this year in Jackson.

Jackson police were later called to Green Avenue where a burned human torso was found. Police are working to determine if this is related to the decapitated human head.

Burned human torso, headless, found on Green Ave. near Grand Ave. Working to confirm if linked to this morning's discovery of a human head. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

Update: full body, headless. No apparent cause of death at this time. Awaiting Coroner and Medical Examiner's ruling. https://t.co/nnNs5QJv32 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017