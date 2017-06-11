Biking for a cause in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of bikers are getting ready for Katelynn’s ride this Sunday morning. Riders are raising funds for children like this year’s ride ambassador Abby Hamberg who is fighting cancer at Baystate Medical Center.

Last year Katelynn’s ride donated its largest gift ever to Baystate Medical center’s sadowsky center for Children, and this year they’re hoping to top it with hundreds of cyclists coming together Sunday morning to ride for a cause. The ride Starts and ends at Hampshire College, with afternoon activities including live music and a barbecue. Katelynn’s ride has four different routes to choose from, ensuring everyone from cyclists to kids can participate. The routes range from 6.2 miles all the way up to 100 miles. Katelynn’s ride was founded in 2001 after Katelynn Battista lost her life to cancer at the age of 11. Friends and family of Katelynn will be here at the 17th annual event, which has already raised $2 million dollars.

The first round of cyclists have just taken off for the 100 mile ride, the next group will take off at 9AM.