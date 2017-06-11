Authorities: Fentanyl precursor valued at $570M seized

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of a fentanyl-making ingredient with a potential street value of $570 million was seized at a storage facility in the town of Northborough.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday the seizure of the fentanyl precursor is believed to represent the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “largest” in the New England region in recent years.

Authorities say DEA agents and local authorities raided a storage facility last month and seized the chemical N-Phenethyl-4-piperidinone, also known as NPP.

Authorities say the amount of NPP could theoretically produce more than 19 million pills of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.