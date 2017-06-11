Alpha Kappa Alpha awards scholarships to deserving students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield chapter of the African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha continued its good work Sunday, providing college scholarship money to deserving students.

More than 300 sorority members attended the fundraiser at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield. The “Hats Off” event gives the members a chance to mix business with pleasure.

[insert SOT]

22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow is proud to have been chosen as Master of Ceremonies for the 2017 gathering of this longtime philanthropy group.

Alpha Kappa Alpha has been helping students since the sorority received its first charter in 1908.