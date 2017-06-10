CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now we know the real story how “Wonder Woman” prevented a diabolical catastrophe during World War One.

There’s a new super hero in town and Gal Gadot’s delightful teaming up with Chris Pine as the American spy in this epic adventure. It’s flavored with just enough tongue in cheek humor. Their chemistry simply sparkles.

Apparently the Amazon “Wonder Woman” culture prepared Diana more fluently for combat than for dealing with the opposite sex. The script cleverly keeps her in civilian dress most of the time, as Diana and Pine match wits with Germany’s cloak and dagger operatives behind every dark corner.

As smartly perceptive as they’ve written the script, “Wonder Woman” is first and foremost an action packed super hero adventure. Regardless of the challenge, whatever the role calls for, Gal Godat is more than up to keeping the character vigorous and vivacious.

And she proves especially adept at finding the humor trying to maneuver between her public and private persona. Gal Godat becomes an overnight superstar , and you spend an evening re-affirming your faith in the power of intelligent writing and resourceful directing.

“Wonder Woman” is far more ingratiating than most of those macho comic book heroes. “Wonder Woman” is what happens when the studio envision a target audience of more than merely comic book addicts. In its own way, “Wonder Woman’s” a work of art that satisfies your imagination with 3 stars.

Diana’s my kind of “Wonder Woman”

3 stars

Rated PG-13

2 Hours 15 Minutes

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Danny Huston