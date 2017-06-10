Springfield Relay for Life raises money for cancer research

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s great weather came to the delight of dozens of cancer survivors and the friends and family who support them.

The Relay for Life at Springfield Central High School did its part to motivate and inspire survivors and future survivors. This year’s Relay was Star Wars themed.

There were plenty of stories to tell, and 22News heard many of them as we walked around the track, including the story of 11 year old Alexander, who is battling a brain tumor.

His father, Wayne Blais of East Longmeadow, told 22News every day is a battle. He said, “Fighting cancer every day, and I have family who have lost the battle and we have friends from the hospital who are still fighting the battle.”

Cancer survivor Helen LaLiberte told 22News, “I’m a 22 year survivor of cancer and my sister was a 10 year survivor, and then it came back and we lost her 3 years ago, so this is more of in honor of her.”

These dedicated teams of walkers will make the field at Springfield Central High School their home for the next 24 hours as the Relay for Life continues.

These relays are held all across western Massachusetts and are vital to raising money for cancer research. Springfield’s Relay for Life raised more than $45,000.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was on hand to deliver an official proclamation, and 22News Storm Team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei served as the relay’s emcee.

Blue skies here at Berte Field in Springfield for Relay for Life of Greater Springfield! Thank you for having me today pic.twitter.com/5ywPzOLrqB — Jennifer Pagliei (@jenniferpagliei) June 10, 2017

