Relay for Life in Belchertown wraps up cancer benefit

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – As Springfield was starting a Relay for Life fundraiser Saturday morning, the Quaboag Valley Relay for Life was winding down at Belchertown High School athletic field.

Friday night’s survivor’s lap began this Hampshire County Relay for Life, to raise money for cancer research. 22News reporter Sy Becker hosted this event, as he has for the past 13 years.

Teams of volunteers were still on the track later Saturday morning, helping the American Cancer Society and cancer victims close to these participants.

Vicki Slate of Granby told 22News why she got involved in the Relay for Life. “Thursday was the 16th anniversary of my father’s death. My sister and I started when my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2010.”

22News is proud to have been a sponsor and a participant in the many Relay for Life activities, which mean so much to cancer survivors, and to families who’ve lost loved ones to the dreaded disease.