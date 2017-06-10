Recovery team pulls body from Congamond Lake

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – After three days of searching, a recovery team has pulled the body of a missing swimmer from Congamond Lake in Southwick.

A 22News crew was on location and witnessed the body being pulled from the water. However, we have not yet received official confirmation from police.

The pond was closed to the public Thursday night and Friday morning, as recovery crews searched for a man who went in the water from a boat and never resurfaced Thursday. Authorities suspended their search Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The search resumed early Saturday morning.

Information about the person presumed to have drowned is not being released at this time.

Environmental police, state police, and Suffield police are assisting Southwick police in their efforts.

Ricardi said the last time there was a drowning at the Congamond Lakes was in September of 2011, a year in which there were three drownings.