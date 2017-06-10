Pioneer Valley USO holds fundraiser for western Mass. troops

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night, Pioneer Valley USO held their annual fundraiser to help raise money for servicemen and their families.

More than 200 people gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the event.

The fundraiser helps raise money for active western Massachusetts troops. Organizers hoped to raise $20,000 on Saturday.

Aiden McDonald told 22News, “Keeping the troops in contact with their families and giving the troops aid and helping through what they’re doing. So, I fully stand by what they’re doing and I’m glad we could come here and support them.”

22News anchor Barry Kriger was the event MC.

The Pioneer Valley USO has raised more than $150,000. All proceeds will go to the Pioneer Valley USO Chapter at Westover Air Reserve Base.