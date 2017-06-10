Parade, concert highlight Boston Pride Day event

Proceeds will benefit the Boston Pride Community Fund

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians of all sexual preferences have gathered downtown for the city’s 47th annual Pride Day Parade.

Boston’s popular Faneuil Hall Marketplace hosted the event Saturday for the 17th time.

Organizers tell The Boston Globe the parade began at Copley Square, with more than 300 groups marching.

This year’s theme was “Stronger Together.”

The festival also scheduled a concert and youth dance.

Most events were free and open to the public, though a fee was charged for parties and the youth dance. Proceeds will benefit the Boston Pride Community Fund, which offers financial support to small, grassroots organizations through annual grants.

A Stronger Together Rally also will be held Sunday on the Boston Common.

___

