LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following breaking news out in Ludlow. A rollover accident on the Mass Pike has left one dead and one hospitalized.

22News confirmed with Sgt. John Barrett that a deadly rollover accident has caused a huge traffic jams going westbound, near exits 7 and 8 and the Ludlow Plaza.

There is no information on the identities of the people involved in the crash. The left lane is open as police work to clear the pike.